MRHF announces Winter Gala results and impact

The Madison Regional Health Foundation board of directors has announced the results of the Winter Gala, held on Jan. 24 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
The event raised more than $32,500, with $30,000 being transferred to Madison Regional Health System to "Enhance OB Services," which was the 2020 cause, to help with the purchase of a 4-D ultrasound and a thermal regulation infant warmer.
"Partnering with others who appreciate and value Madison Regional Health System is what the foundation does to make the greatest difference," said Jim Edwards, board president. "I'd like to thank all of our donors for their generous support. The board and I are pleased that the foundation can make this impact on MRHS."
Other board members are Mike Bates, Marlin Brozik, Randy Carper, Dr. Ashlee Crabtree, Tammy Miller, Nick Prostrollo, Darrel Simon and Brad Wilkens.
The foundation's 2020 theme, "Fulfilling the Vision," refers to the foundation's vision of ensuring the future of Madison Regional Health System and health-care philanthropy in the communities it serves.
"It was a privilege to observe the community's appreciation for Madison Regional Health System and be there to witness what having access to local health care means to those who attended the event. It is wonderful to think of the families that will use this new OB equipment that Madison Regional Health System now has," said Beth Knuths, foundation director.
Anyone wishing to support the 2020 cause or any of the Foundation's other designated funds can learn more by calling 256-8817 or visiting www.madisonregionalhealth.org/foundation.