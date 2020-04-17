The Madison City Commission will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. from a closed commissioners' meeting room at City Hall.
A hearing is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. regarding a petition for vacation of the alley at N.W. 2nd St. between N. Van Eps and N. Blanche. The public can join via computer by using GoToMeeting online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/345177845 or via phone by calling 571-317-3112 and using access code 345-177-845.
Commissioners will adopt resolutions on vacating the above-mentioned alley; approving a plat in Lot 1 Block 8 Lakeview Industrial Park Addition; and approve a plat for Stemper's 2nd Addition.
They will also:
-- ratify the mayor's signature on Local Government Certification Emergency Solutions Grants Program, ICAP.
-- authorize the mayor to sign placement agent agreement Dougherty & Company LLC, water revenue bond.
-- authorize the mayor to sign construction financing proposal, First Bank & Trust, water system improvement project.
-- approve withdrawal of bid, construction of underground electric primary, secondary service and street light circuitry and review and award new bid for such.
-- discuss summer status of Madison Aquatic Center.