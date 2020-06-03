Two Madison residents who are newcomers to the Madison City Commission won seats on Tuesday from two incumbents who were seeking re-election.
Adam Shaw and Jerae Wire won three-year terms on the Madison City Commission, accumulating the most votes in a six-candidate race.
The city of Madison delayed its April election for the two commission posts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city rescheduled its combined election with the Madison Central School District to coincide with the state's primary elections.
Shaw, who is employed as the Madison High School principal, was the highest vote-getter out of the group with 703 votes. Wire, a materials manager with Persona Inc., an illuminated sign manufacturer, finished with the second-highest total at 559.
Incumbents Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Johnson finished with 449 and 425 votes, respectively. Corbin is employed as a source water protection specialist with the South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems. Johnson is a retired addiction counselor. Corbin and Johnson each served for six years on the Madison City Commission.
Jenny Wolff received 343 votes and Patrick Mullen finished with 261 in Tuesday's election. Wolff is employed as a communication strategist with the Marsh & McLennan Agency, an insurance broker and risk adviser. Mullen is a retired educator with experience in finance.