New playground equipment purchased for Memorial Park

The city commissioners authorized the purchase of new playground equipment for Madison's Memorial Park on Monday that officials plan to install before the start of winter.
The playground improvements include installation of poured-in-place rubber surfacing for the play area that will provide a 6,020-square-foot mat that is four inches thick.
The Madison City Commission reviewed a proposal from Landscape Structures Inc. of Delano, Minn., that included charges for the playground equipment, rubber surfacing and freight amounting to $204,398. Within the proposal, the city received a discount of about $9,300.
The purchase of the playground equipment amounted to about $116,400, and the charges for the rubber surfacing were calculated at $94,993. Surface America, a national company headquartered in Williamsville, N.Y., is contracted to install the rubber mat.
Mike McGillivray, city parks supervisor, told the commissioners that the playground equipment is scheduled to arrive within the next four weeks. City workers have already prepared the playground's base area for installation of the rubber mat.
To help pay for the improvements, Madison received $75,000 in federal funding through a grant provided by the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department and a 3-Point Play Grant from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield that amounted to $17,060.
Wellmark provides grant money for health-related projects in association with universities in Iowa and South Dakota each time a field goal is kicked or a three-point shot is sunk. Madison was nominated as a grant recipient in association with South Dakota State University athletic programs. In total, the Wellmark program provided $84,080 in grant funding last season.
Grant funding will provide $92,060 for the Memorial Park playground improvements. The city had $110,000 appropriated in this year's municipal budget for the playground project.
Bond refunding
The city commissioners approved the refunding of a water-revenue bond issued in 2013 that will save the city about $61,000 in interest until the bond is paid off in mid-2028.
With the change, Madison owes about $2.045 million for a bond that was issued to pay for municipal water-system improvements made during 2013-14. During the improvement project at the municipal water-treatment plant, the city's underground clearwell collapsed. The clearwell, which served as a primary water reservoir for Madison, was scheduled for replacement during the construction project with an above-ground water tank reservoir.
This summer, First Bank and Trust, a financial institution with a Madison branch, provided a modified fixed interest rate for the water-revenue bond that reduced its interest rate from 2.72% to 2.25%.