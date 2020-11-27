State education officials have determined that the Madison Central School District has the equivalent of 1,129.62 full-time students attending K-12 classes and programs for the current school year.
The student enrollment data collected by the South Dakota Department of Education provides the number of students enrolled in the school district on the last Friday in September. To have a student included in the count, South Dakota K-12 schools must have each of the boys and girls enrolled for more than 49% of the school day.
State DoE officials reported last year that Madison Central was educating a full-time equivalent of 1,165 boys and girls.
The official student number for the school district has importance because state education aid is partly calculated from a teacher-student ratio. The South Dakota education department reported that during fiscal year 2019 state aid to K-12 education was calculated at $9,369 per student.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported that Madison Elementary School, a junior K-5 school, has 504 students; Madison Middle School has 279 students in grades 6-8; and Madison High School has 347 students.
The state's 0.62 for SDDoE calculations regarding Madison Central can come from a student or students who are primarily home-schooled or attend private school but have also joined Madison Central students for a particular class or program, such as concert band.
In 2016, South Dakota lawmakers enacted a package of bills that made several changes to the state's public school finance system that included a new funding formula which calculated state education aid to school districts based on a target teacher salary, a target for teacher-student ratios, and other education expenses.
To pay for the reforms, lawmakers increased the state sales tax from 4 cents to 4.5 cents. The additional sales tax revenue was dedicated to help pay state-education aid and property-tax relief.
During FY2016, state DoE officials reported that South Dakota's state aid per student stood at $8,369 for 131,222 boys and girls in 150 school districts. During FY2017, state education officials reported that state-education aid was set at $9,256 per student for 132,876 students in 150 school districts. For FY2019, the state-education aid was calculated at $9,369 per student for 135,317 boys and girls enrolled at 149 school districts.