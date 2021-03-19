The Madison City Commission will consider approving an agreement that will provide consulting services related to wildlife management for the city airport when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with Midwest Wildlife Services LLC for wildlife-management services the company will provide to the Madison Municipal Airport. The company will review crops, such as alfalfa, and their effects when grown on airport property.
City officials will conduct their meeting using distance-connection technology, and the public can join the commissioners' Zoom meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Anyone can access the meeting by going online to https:// zoom.us/j/97133822185 or they can listen to the meeting by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 971-3382-2185.
The commissioners will also discuss providing direction to staff regarding the 2021 opening of the city's outdoor swimming pool at the Madison Aquatic Center.