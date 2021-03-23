City commissioners hold discussion on swimming pool damage

City commissioners received an update from staff members on Monday about the damage that equipment at the Madison Aquatic Center received during the winter when a ventilation fan malfunctioned in the equipment building.
The Madison City Commission was given an initial report on March 1 about corrosion damage in the pump building at the city's outdoor swimming pool in Westside Park. City officials had an electrical engineer inspect the damage before the first report. Later, they had a second inspection performed by an electrical engineer and a mechanical engineer.
The corrosion damage was traced to the buildup of chemical fumes in the swimming pool's equipment building after a ventilation fan malfunctioned. The fan shut down, the building's ventilation system didn't work properly, and chemical fumes built up inside the the Madison Aquatic Center building.
Brad Lawrence, city utility director, told commissioners that the fumes, likely from stored chlorine used to treat pool water, had corroded copper metal and rusted steel. The fumes also damaged electrical panels. Lawrence said the only metal parts that seemed to have escaped damage are constructed from galvanized metal.
According to Lawrence, workers won't truly know the extent of the corrosion damage until equipment is taken apart. However, the initial studies indicate that the cleanup will prove expensive. Lawrence said engineers have suggested using dry ice as a blast medium to remove the corrosion.
Lawrence spoke of his concerns: "The cost of doing all this cleaning (of the metal parts) will exceed the cost of replacement."
Lawrence also told the commissioners that if the metal parts were cleaned and reinstalled, there was no guarantee that they wouldn't fail three or four years after the cleanup project.
David Jencks, city attorney, asked Lawrence about an insurance claim regarding the equipment damage, inquiring whether the engineering experts and insurance company were discussing the damage. Further discussion indicated that the insurance carrier for the city swimming pool was reluctant to cover the damage expense. Lawrence said Madison's position was strengthened by having the engineers' damage reports.
Lawrence said the insurers are debating options. Jencks told the commissioners that they should receive a decision from the insurance company before the city starts repairs. If workers started making repairs, Jencks said, "You could waive your rights."
According to Lawrence, some of the equipment parts are no longer manufactured and workers will need to obtain replacements. He added that due to the COVID-19 pandemic parts shortages have occurred in the normal supply chain.
Lawrence said the city could also make improvements, such as installing a variable-frequency drive for a motor that would improve its operation. The city could also improve its chemical storage setup, since the swimming pool will always need chlorine and other chemicals to treat pool water.
Val Parsley, a Madison resident, spoke to the commissioners about the issue and noted a majority of the residents that she had spoken with supported making the outdoor swimming pool functional again.
"Practically everyone I've talked to wants it rebuilt," Parsley said.
According to Parsley, residents understand the work could involve a repair bill.
"If it's expensive, it's expensive," she said.
Jencks said the commissioners should push to have the insurance claim settled, even if it required weekly inquiries directed to the insurance carrier.
"This is why we have insurance," Jencks said.
Commissioner Adam Shaw said at the end of the discussion that in his opinion, the swimming pool "...needs to be fixed correctly."