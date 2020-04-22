Sheriff works to address safety issues for fishing

Sheriff Tim Walburg spoke with commissioners on Tuesday morning about keeping anglers safe while they engage in fishing along two dangerous stretches of road in Lake County.
The first is along 444th Avenue by Lake Henry, where a narrow shoulder does not provide a safe area for parking. The second is on 462nd Avenue by Brant Lake, where a narrow bridge creates a similar hazard.
"If you go from the north to the south, and the south to the north, it is a very dangerous area," Walburg said, showing commissioners slides of the first location. He indicated area residents are concerned because semis travel the roadway, children fish there, and motorists often drive faster than 65 miles per hour.
He emphasized that he did not want to stop people from fishing, but rather wanted to stop them from parking on the roadway in order to fish. He proposed a two-prong approach. First, he approached the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service about using an area they own north of Lake Henry and received a favorable response.
"They would assist us in creating a parking lot," Walburg said.
Currently, a sign indicates the area is not to be used for parking, but the USFWS will move that sign 25 feet east to allow parking by an approach there.
In addition, Walburg proposed signage that indicated no parking was allowed along the dangerous stretch of road. Area residents Sarah Coomes and Thomas Lewis-Coomes supported these recommendations.
"Somebody is going to get killed if we don't do something," Lewis-Coomes said.
He described the challenges he faces as a truck driver when anglers are parked on both sides of the road, forcing him to drive down the middle, unable to see whether anyone is coming from the opposite direction.
Walburg provided commissioners with a statute that prohibits parking on rural highways to support his recommendation that signs be placed along 444th Avenue. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, told them the statute could be enforced with or without signage. A citation would be a Class 2 misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.
Walburg indicated his goal was not to cite anglers, but to prevent them from parking on a dangerous stretch of roadway. The commission approved his request for new signage along 444th Avenue.
The area along Brant Lake has been posted by the Chester Township Board. However, the signs are not as visible as they might be, according to Walburg. He told commissioners that he wanted them to be aware that his office will be "aggressively working on that area as well."
In other business, the commissioners:
-- Approved hiring Aric Dierkhising to served as a Lake County deputy. He has eight years of experience with the Highway Patrol and is a certified firearms instructor.
-- Approved a status change for Deputy Grant Lanning. He was one of three deputies to apply for the newly-created position of patrol sergeant. His qualifications include a master's degree in criminal justice and five years of experience as the K-9 officer.
-- Acknowledged the retirement of Rocco, who is experiencing health issues. The canine has served with the Lake County Sheriff's Office for seven years.
-- Approved continuing the K-9 program with another dog which the department will purchase with funds from an anonymous donor.
-- Approved having the engine for a 140M motorgrader rebuilt for a cost of $35,109. County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson reported no new motors are currently available and recommended rebuilding the current engine rather than waiting for a new one.
-- Acknowledged the retirement of Debbie Rowley, who serves as the office manager in the county Highway Department.
-- Received a quarterly report from Nelson, who provided a snapshot of work done through April 1, including a chart which indicated how much each piece of machinery was used. Nelson reported the department responded to four snow events, using about 180 tons of salt sand, and laid down about 175 tons of gravel on two stretches of roadway: the south end of 448th Avenue and on 238th Street from 444th Avenue to 454th Avenue. In addition, crews replaced 13 culverts.
"We have had maintainers out along all the gravel roads at least once this year," Nelson also noted.
-- Approved the Local Emergency Management Performance Grant quarterly report which will be submitted to the state Office of Emergency Management.
-- Approved selling at auction, when the COVID-19 threat subsides, a long narrow strip of land along Horizon Height Road for which the county holds a Certificate of Tax Sale.
-- Received an update from Gust regarding executive orders signed by Gov. Kristi Noem. She reported the county is not currently required to provide a place for the public to meet to observe meetings if they are held remotely, but other open meetings laws remain in place. Similarly, the county cannot currently enforce overstocking violations at pork production CAFOs.
Gust advised commissioners to follow the guidance of a task force that Noem formed to determine when it would be safe to ease restrictions currently in place.
-- Listened to Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann read the proclamation indicating April is National County Government Month and encouraging residents, employees and county officials to celebrate that "Counties Matter."
-- Recognized milestones for four employees: Shirley Ebsen, 30 years; Jenny Thompson, 20 years; Tim Walburg, 15 years; and Brian Gilman, 10 years.
-- Received written quarterly reports from 4-H Adviser Jennifer Hayford, Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare, Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer, and community health nurses Maria Haider and Kayla Miller. Gust indicated the reports were submitted in writing as a safety measure.