Madison public school officials announced on Tuesday that they had received information in which four students or staff members at two schools were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
In an email message to parents, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated that school officials were informed that two students or staff members at Madison Elementary School and two students or staff members at Madison High School were positively diagnosed with coronavirus.
Jorgenson said parents and guardians should remain watchful for COVID-19 symptoms with their children and that state Health Department officials are investigating the cases and will notify parents if other children are considered as close contacts. If any child develops symptoms of any contagious disease, parents should not send the child to school.
According to Jorgenson, the schools are providing any needed information to state officials regarding seating charts and other related information. School district staff will send out another email message to parents of any students identified as a close contact. The staff will also follow up with a phone call.
If an ill child is taken to a health-care provider, parents should take a copy of the school district's COVID-19 message with them to the appointment. If a health-care provider is contacted, families should follow all directions regarding care and treatment.