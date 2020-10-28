Madison public school officials announced on Tuesday that they had received information in which three students or staff members at two schools were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
In an email message to parents, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated that school officials were informed that one student or staff member at Madison Elementary School and two students or staff members at Madison High School were diagnosed with COVID-19.
Jorgenson said parents and guardians should remain watchful for coronavirus symptoms in their children, such as fever, shortness of breath and coughing. He added that state Health Department officials are investigating the COVID-19 cases and will notify parents if children are considered as close contacts.
Jorgenson stated the schools are providing any needed information to state officials regarding seating charts and other information.