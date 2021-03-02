City leaders do not act on rezoning for home addition

Due to action not taken by the Madison City Commission on Monday, it looks as if Mark and Susan Nelson will not move ahead with plans for an addition to their home in southwest Madison.
After a hearing, the city commissioners did not make a zoning change to the Nelsons' residential property on the 1000 block of S.W. 1st St. The Nelsons requested that Madison change the zoning for their property and an adjoining alley from heavy manufacturing (MH) to duplex residential (R-60).
The request from the couple died due to a lack of a motion from city commissioners.
Susan Nelson applied to the city for a permit to build an addition to the Nelsons' home on S.W. 1st St. and appeared before the Madison Planning Commission on Feb. 9. The Nelson house is located in an area zoned for manufacturing. The city's current zoning laws make a residence in that part of the neighborhood a "non-conforming use."
The Nelson house stands between an equipment-storage yard owned by Dan and Michael Johnson of Madison and Cottage Cuts, a hair salon. The hair salon was constructed in a former residential home. To the rear of the Nelson's residence (to the north) lies a residential neighborhood and a community play area that includes a ball diamond and basketball court.
The Nelsons had planned to start work on constructing the addition this summer. They were planning to build more living space that included a master bedroom and bath.
On Feb. 9, the planning commission voted down (3-2) recommending a rezoning request to the city commission. Afterward, Susan Nelson brought the rezoning request to the city commissioners.
On Monday at the start of a public hearing about the request, Mayor Marshall Dennert asked Chad Comes, city engineer, if rezoning the property was the only way that the Nelsons could receive a variance to build their addition.
"That is correct," Comes said.
Susan and Mark Nelson spoke to the commissioners about the rezoning issue and were asked if they knew about the manufacturing zoning when they bought the house and property. The planning commissioners asked the same question on Feb. 9, according to meeting minutes. Susan Nelson said the information may have been brought up during the purchase, but she wasn't concerned at the time.
"I saw the house I wanted, (and) I saw the yard I wanted," she said to the city commissioners.
Through a lack of a motion, Madison's commissioners did not act on the request for rezoning on the Nelsons' property.
Peddlers license
The commissioners approved a peddlers license for Midwest Distributing Inc. of Ames, Iowa, to have salespersons go door to door in Madison from March 2-8 selling Kirby vacuums and housecleaning products.
Three persons will represent the Iowa company -- Jessica Bramble of Ames, Iowa; Justin Polak of Luther, Iowa; and Danny Sampers of Luther, Iowa -- in selling homecare products. Midwest Distributing has obtained a state sales-tax code.
Commissioner Mike Waldner said that Madison residents are under no obligation to let any person into their homes. City residents also have every right to direct a salesperson to leave their property if so desired.