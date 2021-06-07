(Editor's note: This is the third in a four-part series reviewing information presented at a public meeting regarding a possible school consolidation between Oldham-Ramona and Rutland. Student enrollment, consolidation process and impact are considered in other stories.)
The Dakota Prairie Playhouse was used for a community meeting last Wednesday night to provide families and voters in the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts with information about a possible school consolidation. Tom Oster with Dakota Education Consulting facilitated the discussion.
No action was taken in the joint board meeting which lasted two hours. Boards will consider the matter independently and could vote as early as June 14 when they hold regularly scheduled meetings. Should they choose to proceed, a planning committee will be developed.
Why is a new school building necessary?
Current structures used in both districts are about 100 years old and neither building is ADA compliant.
"The minute you start doing major remodeling, they would have to be brought up to code," Oster said. This would be costly.
In addition, a structural engineer has indicated the building in Ramona is nearing the end of its useful life. Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan said the building in Rutland in structurally sound but has not had a structural analysis for two or three years.
How would a new building be funded? How will taxpayers be impacted by a consolidation?
These two issues are related. With a consolidation, the existing opt-outs would no longer be in effect. However, the district would have the additional cost of building a new school.
The projected cost of a new facility, based upon current building costs and the projected scope of the project, would be around $18.3 million. In response to a question, Oster indicated the actual cost could be different than the projected cost because building costs are increasing.
Of the $18.3 million projected, $7.8 million would be funded through capital outlay certificates; the district would make payments from the existing budget. The remaining $10.5 million would be covered with a bond issue. District voters would need to support this with a 60% majority, according to Oster.
He noted the annual bond payments, which he projected at $540,000 over 20 years or $480,000 over 25 years, would be less than the current opt-out costs of $630,000 per year.
While Oster could guarantee Rutland taxpayers would have a lower tax levy, he could not project how Oldham-Ramona taxpayers would be impacted.
He emphasized that with a new building, the district would not need to levy the maximum capital outlay allowed by law, even while making payments on the capital outlay certificates. This would affect taxes overall.
"When you look at the two districts combined, the taxes will be less and kids will be going to a brand-new school," Oster said.
How would taxes compare to surrounding school districts?
Oster projected that taxes in the ORR school district would be lower than surrounding school districts even with the bond payment because the district would have no opt-outs and would levy less than the maximum allowed for capital outlay.
He compared projections to six of the nine surrounding school districts. Among them were Madison which has the maximum capital outlay levy, bond payments and an opt-out; Sioux Valley which has the maximum capital outlay levy and an opt-out; and Brookings which has a maximum capital outlay levy, bond and opt-out.
Where would the school be located?
No site has currently been identified, but a location along US-81 is generally considered to be most desirable. In response to a question, Oster explained the site cannot be dictated by the consolidation plan.
"Only the new school board can make that decision," he said.
A consolidated district would need approximately 20 acres, according to Kyle Raph, principal architect with CO-OP Architects of Sioux Falls. In selecting the site, a number of factors would be considered, such as natural gas availability, rural water and electricity.
Has the cost of land been considered in pricing the facility?
"There are all kinds of creative ways to buy that land," Oster assured those who attended the meeting.
He said that in other districts, a farmer who sees the benefit of a new school has donated the land. In turn, the donor has been recognized for doing so, sometimes by having the football field named in his honor.
In response to a question about the tax benefits of donating land, Oster said he did not know what they would be, but he could not imagine there would be no tax benefits for supporting the school in this way.
What if the consolidation passes, but the bond issue for new construction does not?
The district would continue to operate under the consolidation plan approved by the state and the voters, according to Oster. This might involve grades K-5 meeting in one community and grades 6-12 meeting in the other.
"You will have to figure out how to be more efficient or you won't have money to operate," he said, emphasizing the districts would no longer have the opt-outs to meet expenses.
In response to a question about considering both the consolidation and the bond issue at the same time, Oster said he is exploring that option. The state DOE referred him to an attorney who specializes in school law. The attorney is researching the issue and has not provided an answer to the question.