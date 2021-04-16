The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will approve a budget supplement for the jail/public safety building for security improvement, recognize employees for National County Government Month, approve a 4-H rental agreement with Mike and Peggy Clarke, approve a 4-H rental agreement with Feeding South Dakota, approve a resolution transferring property to parole services with the state Department of Corrections, and declare a patrol vehicle surplus for trade-in purposes.
The commission will receive quarterly reports from Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare, Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer and County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson. Nelson will also ask the commission to award the contract for weed spraying and riprap, consider a weed and pest grant, and receive a committee update from the road and bridge advisory committee.
Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will ask the commission to consider a variance application from Thomas and Beth Bernard, a conditional use application from Dan and Stacey Dougherty and four plats.
No discussion items are listed on the agenda.