Vets, students conduct Veterans Day ceremony

The main speaker for Madison's Veterans Day ceremony held on Wednesday morning spoke about his military service and the people he served with while enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
Mathew Wollmann, currently a Madison Police Department patrol officer, told his audience that he had learned a great deal about the Marine Corps when he was a student at Madison High School and decided to enlist after graduation.
Wollmann said that he and his fellow Marines -- despite their varied backgrounds and upbringings -- all served a common interest of protecting the nation as members of the same organization. During their inductions and training sessions, Wollmann said veterans were reminded to value personal characteristics such as commitment, honor, pride and dignity.
Madison veterans sponsored the ceremony that was held in the Madison High School gym, conducting the event with help from local students and educators. Danny Frisby-Griffin, a retired Air Force colonel, served as master of ceremonies and introduced the leaders of the local American Legion and Legion Auxiliary and VFW and VFW Auxiliary chapters that sponsored the event.
Frisby-Griffin noted that veterans held a common value in which they had "...served for the greater good." He invited The Rev. Randy Hedge of Madison United Methodist Church to provide the benediction and introduced Ainsley Allen, a Madison Middle School student, to read her Patriot's Pen essay.
During his speech, Wollmann described his experiences as a squad leader for a machine-gun unit in the Marine Corps and the fellowship among the Marines whom he met during his four years of duty. After leaving the Marines in 2013, Wollmann worked in the education-support field with Madison's public school system and joined for three years the South Dakota National Guard to serve with the 211th Engineer Company.
He thanked the ceremony's organizers for asking him to speak and tell his story about military service. He encouraged attendees to seek out other veterans and listen to their stories or write their own stories by serving.
Madison's All-State Chorus members performed the national anthem under the direction of Jenn Richards. The MHS concert band performed, under the direction of Nicole Decker, the "Marches of the Armed Forces." Color guard members Penelope Corbin, Brooklyn Molitor, Jeni Fiedler, Mia Hein and Gillian Mette presented the flags of the U.S. military branches during the march.
Ally Sahr, MHS student council president, led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. Local Boy Scouts assisted with the advance and retiring of the United States flag.
The ceremony ended with a benediction offered by Hedge and "Taps" performed by high school student Ellie Studer.