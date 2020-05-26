The COVID-19 pandemic has had a silver lining, according to Dakota State University President Jose-Marie Griffiths.
"This pandemic has let us show how we do technology well," she said recently when participating in an Economic Developers Forum hosted by the Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Griffiths and Chandra Calvert, director of industry relations and grant management at Western Dakota Tech, were the guests of Joe Fiala, GOED development director. In addition to providing information about the programs the two academic institutions offer, they fielded questions from those who registered to view the webinar.
Griffiths developed three points in her introductory comments: new workforce demands as a result of COVID-19, how DSU transitioned to fully online teaching and learning as well as operations, and how DSU is continuing to help employees gain new skills in response to workplace demands, also known as "upskilling."
She noted that when COVID-19 emerged in China, no one knew it would develop into a crisis. Even later, when it emerged as a pandemic, no one expected the impact to go as deep as it did, expecting instead that life would get back to normal fairly quickly.
"We can now see how changes will last well into the future and past the pandemic," Griffiths said. "We don't know what normal is anymore."
As a result of this, she indicated, COVID-19 can be seen as a catalyst for change, as an opportunity for organizations to think about what their operations could be.
"It is very clear that going forward, the workforce has to have technology skills," Griffiths said.
Technology allows employees to work from home "without much loss of productivity," she explained. As a result of this experience, Griffiths anticipates that some DSU employees will continue to work remotely even when the pandemic has passed.
"We can be 100% productive in a work-at-home situation, even in people have school children at home," Griffiths said.
She described how this model could result in both established companies creating "innovation hubs" in South Dakota and new technology companies opening their doors in the state. In the area of cyber security alone, projections indicate there will be 3.5 million unfilled jobs in coming years.
"That's why we see an opportunity in South Dakota to build jobs, create jobs and create a pipeline for the industry that attracts businesses to come here," Griffiths said.
She added that major employers in this field are recognizing the need to expand their workforce to parts of the country other than where they are located at present.
"The federal government has recognized a need for a lot more people and they can't all go to Washington, D.C.," she said. She indicated the same is true for companies located in the Silicon Valley.
In speaking about DSU's transition to fully online teaching and a work-at-home model for other operations, she emphasized that the university was uniquely poised for this. Not only was there a strong technology infrastructure and strong IT support, but also students and staff had their own computers and were tech savvy.
"The technology was almost the easy part," Griffiths said. "We focused a lot on our social interactions."
She explained that with social structures falling apart as a result of social distancing and other CDC recommendations, DSU became intentional in cultivating interpersonal interactions.
"We needed to reach out to our students, reach out to our employees," Griffiths stated.
In wrapping up her introductory comments, she highlighted two programs that help individuals enhance their skills in the workplace. The first -- the South Dakota Partnership for Student Success -- is a partnership among DSU, Southeast Technical Institute, the Sioux Falls School District and the state Department of Labor. This program includes stackable credits that enable individuals to begin by earning a certificate and continue to take coursework toward a bachelor's degree as time and opportunity permits without any duplication of coursework.
"We did it in Sioux Falls. It could be replicated any place in the state," Griffiths said.
The second program she described is a nonprofit which offers non-credit courses that enable people to enhance their performance in the workplace by taking non-credit courses. She described SOAR -- Strategic Outreach: Agile and Responsive -- as a workforce development tool in the Age of COVID-19.
In response to a question about the kinds of technology jobs that might be attracted to the state, Griffiths indicated cyber security in a range of areas from business and healthcare to agriculture.
"The ag sector is not very well protected from those who want to do damage," she reported.
In response to a question about what communities could do to attract tech companies, she indicated a strong infrastructure was essential. She encouraged getting 5G infrastructure now even though the service is not available.
"If you don't have the infrastructure, you will have delays in getting it," she said, explaining companies will place a priority on maintaining the infrastructure that is already in place.
Throughout the webinar, Griffiths placed an emphasis on the potential that South Dakota has for growth in the tech industry, not only because of the projected need but also because of the people who call South Dakota home.
"We have people who are hard-working and are very talented and want to stay in the state and work in the state," she said.
The webinar can be viewed in its entirety, including Calvert's information about Western Dakota Tech and all of the questions posed by participants, at sdreadytopartner.com. The webinar was recorded on May 14.