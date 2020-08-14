The Lake County Commission will again return to a discussion of the 2021 budget on Tuesday, when members convene for a regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
The budget discussion will include wage and benefit recommendations and a review of the means of finance and will follow other business. This will include approving two temporary special licenses for Cam Shafer, a report on surplus property and a public auction from County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare, and a report on the gravel pit and poor farm core sampling from Nelson.
Nelson will also present two utility occupancy applications and a personnel issue. Sheriff Tim Walburg will also present a personnel issue.
Mandi Anderson, wearing her welfare officer hat, will present six indigency applications. Wearing her zoning officer hat, she will present an application for a conditional-use permit from Brian and Andrea Van Liere, a variance application for Tyler and Sarah Frost, a variance application for Derek and Jeannie Williams and five plats.
No discussion items are listed on the agenda.