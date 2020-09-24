Voter registration for the Nov. 3 general election will close at 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Failure to register by the October deadline will prohibit any eligible person from voting in the 2020 general election.
According to Paula Barrick, Lake County auditor, persons can contact her office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to obtain information about voter registration. If anyone has questions about their voter registration, they can check the state government's Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the county auditor at 256-7600.
Persons may complete their voter registrations during regular business hours at the county auditor's office, municipal finance office, secretary of state's office and those locations which provide driver's licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment and assistance to the disabled as provided by the South Dakota Department of Human Services.
South Dakotans can contact the county auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at www.sdsos.gov.
Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, can contact the county auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration.
Internet users can find a downloadable voter registration form at the South Dakota Secretary of State website, www.sdsos.gov/elections-voting/. Eligible voters can print a voter registration form, fill out the form, sign it and then submit it to their county auditor. The voters need to deliver their voter registration form with an original signature to their auditor 15 days before any election in which voters want to cast their ballots. South Dakota law does not allow voters to submit their voter registration forms by fax or email.
To register to vote in South Dakota, a person must:
-- Have status as a United States citizen.
-- Reside in South Dakota.
-- Have reached the age of 18 years old on or before the next election.
-- Not currently serve a sentence for a felony conviction which includes imprisonment, served or suspended, in an adult penitentiary system.
-- Not have a judgment of mental incompetency by a court of law.
Absentee voting
The staff at the Lake County Auditor's Office is currently conducting absentee voting at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Absentee voting is conducted in a room on the courthouse's ground level next to the auditor's office.
Barrick said her staff is currently working through the noon lunch hour, providing that time for absentee voting. Due to COVID-19 precautions, Barrick asked absentee voters to call 256-7600 before coming to the courthouse to avoid creating a crowded voting area.