Madison firefighters dealt with two fires over the past weekend -- one emergency that sent them to the Ramona area for a cornfield fire and another that occurred in downtown Madison.
At 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, the firefighters were called to an vehicle repair shop on the 200 block of S.W. 1st St. in Madison to extinguish a fire that had broken out behind the building. The firefighters manned two fire trucks and went to the scene where they found a vehicle on fire.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported that the firefighters found a vehicle on fire and they extinguished the blaze. Minnaert said the vehicle was totaled by the fire and several nearby vehicles also received damage.
Minnaert said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported from the incident.
The firefighters returned to the fire station at 4 a.m.
Early Friday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department received a mutual-aid call at 12:58 p.m. from the Ramona Fire Department regarding a cornfield fire located about 6 1/2 miles west of Ramona. Madison firefighters sent four fire trucks to the Ramona area, located in northwest Lake County, to provide assistance.
Minnaert said Ramona firefighters sent two fire trucks to the scene located near the intersection of 225th St. and 443rd Ave. The Madison and Ramona firefighters found corn stubble on fire in a field that workers were harvesting.
Minnaert said the combine that was harvesting the cornfield appeared to have started the fire. The fire damage was limited to the corn stubble.
No injuries were reported from the emergency call.
The Madison firefighters finished their work at 2 p.m.