FEMA staff in the agency's Denver offices announced on Monday afternoon that more than $3 million in public-assistance funding was awarded to Madison for repairs to the Park Creek Embankment System.
The federal funding assistance is available under a major disaster declaration that was issued on Nov. 18, 2019.
According to Roxie Ebdrup, city administrative coordinator, FEMA funding is obligated to assist with repairs to the Park Creek channel located between Egan and Harth avenues, in Memorial Park and north of N. 7th St.
The city of Madison was awarded:
-- $1.9 million to repair damage from heavy rains and flooding to the historic drainage channels and stone wall embankment located at Memorial Park and to mitigate potential future damage to the drainage channel system.
-- $1.1 million to restore the stone wall embankment between Egan and Harth avenues back to its pre-disaster function and capacity.
Ebdrup said federal funding will reimburse Madison for the expenses accumulated during the repair work.
The funding is provided through FEMA's public assistance grant program which can reimburse state, tribal, local and some nonprofit agencies for a portion of repairs, hazard mitigation measures and the rebuilding of public infrastructure damaged as a result of a presidentially-declared disaster.
The FEMA program provides at least a 75% funding share for eligible costs. The remaining costs are the responsibility of the state and local applicants. Ebdrup said the state of South Dakota has agreed to a cost-share of 10%, leaving the remaining 15% of repair costs for the city to pay.
FEMA had already provided $13.3 million to South Dakota communities for assistance related to the 2019 flooding disaster.