Two area school districts, looking to the future, are asking voters in their districts to come to an informational meeting next week with a willingness to understand the challenges facing both districts.
"I would suggest people keep an open mind and come and listen to the facts," said Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting, who will be making the presentation.
Oster served as state secretary of education under former Gov. Mike Rounds and was a school administrator prior to that. He suggested that in listening to the information presented, those who attend the meeting either in person or virtually should ask themselves: "How can we do what's best for our kids?"
In April, both Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school boards approved holding a joint school board and community meeting to discuss the possibility of consolidating the districts. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 2 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
Both school districts will post a Zoom link on their websites and Facebook pages.
"We want everybody to get as much information as they need to decide," Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Mike Fischer said.
In their letters, both Fischer and Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan emphasized the need to attend the meeting with an open mind, to ask questions and to make the decision based on the information provided. Both stated the goal is to strive for an honest and transparent process.
The state Department of Education website indicates consolidations and reorganizations are far from uncommon in South Dakota. Between 1990 and 2020, 35 school districts were formed through consolidation and reorganization. During that same timeframe, 11 school districts dissolved and were attached to adjoining school districts.
"They can't afford to operate," Oster said, explaining why a school board would choose to dissolve a district.
The state funding formula, which is subject to change, is currently based on a class size of 25 students, he said. This works well for large schools and for schools with an enrollment of at least 325 students.
"As the numbers drop, it gets more difficult and more difficult to operate," Oster said. While local taxpayers may support opt-outs to keep their schools open, that may not be a long-term solution.
"There's a limit to what the taxpayers are willing and able to do," he continued.
The Oldham-Ramona School District was formed in July 1990 following a vote in December 1989 to consolidate Oldham and Ramona school districts. During the 2020-21 school year, the district had 152 students enrolled and employed 36, of which 19 were teachers.
During the 2020-21 school year, the Rutland School District had 176 students enrolled and employed 37, of which 22 were teachers.
Both districts currently have opt-outs.
According to the state DOE website, the per-pupil cost of educating a student at Oldham-Ramona during the 2019-20 school year was $13,036. At Rutland, the per-student cost was $11,593. By contrast, in Madison, the cost was $9,071 and in Chester, the cost was $8,440 per student.
In considering the possibility of consolidating, Oster believes three factors should be considered: the students being educated, the burden on taxpayers, and the timing.
"Will there be better opportunities for my children? Will the facilities be better?" he identified as questions related to the first factor.
As enrollment declines, small schools are often forced to cut programs in order to balance school budgets, Oster explained. This limits opportunities for students enrolled in those districts.
In addition, both districts are currently utilizing buildings that are around 100 years old. This could pose financial challenges in the near future. In Ramona, steel columns and beams have already been installed due to concerns about the structural integrity of the south wall of the school building.
"How will it affect me financially? Can we reduce the tax burden?" Oster identified as questions related to taxpayers. One of the benefits of consolidation is lowering costs.
The final question is related to timing, according to Oster. Voters must ask themselves: "How long can we wait until it's too long and we dissolve and lose our identity?"
"In that process, they retain nothing. Basically, the district ceases to exist," he said. Oster is currently working with four districts to avoid this.
Fischer doesn't expect a decision to be made next Wednesday night, although there will be time for questions and for board discussion. He believes board members will want to wait at least until the June meeting to take action in order to hear from families in the district.
Should the school boards from the two districts vote to move forward on a consolidation, the process will take time and be collaborative. A committee will be formed to develop a plan which will be acceptable to area voters.
"Every little thing that one person doesn't like is a `no' vote," Oster observed.
The plan will be submitted to the state DOE, which will ensure it covers all the bases, and then it will be taken to a public vote. Voters in both districts must support the plan.
In moving forward, Oster encourages families and taxpayers to think about the students and about the future. He noted that while adults may recall old school rivalries and historic disputes, students don't.
"I've never seen kids not get along and make it work," he said.