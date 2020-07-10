The Rutland School Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday in the Rutland media center.
Following routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and one from Superintendent Brian Brosnahan. Before adjourning for fiscal year 2020, members will hear the second reading of school policies under review, cast a ballot in the South Dakota High School Activities association, and conduct the necessary business to close the 2020 fiscal year budget.
After reconvening, the board will conduct statutory items of business, including the election of officers. Members will determine committee assignments; approve the fiscal year 2021 budget; and adopt a wide range of measures including designating a depository for school funds, designating an official newspaper, scheduling regular school board meetings and authorizing the superintendent to dismiss school in case of bad weather or special circumstances.
The board will approve July bills, accept a coaching resignation, approve co-op coaching contracts and discuss an alternative 2020-21 school calendar. In addition, board members will discuss summer school and reopening the school.
They will declare surplus items before going into executive session for personnel negotiations.