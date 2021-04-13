City commissioners tabled for two weeks any action on a professional services agreement with an engineering firm that would provide the designs for street improvements along parts of N. 9th St. and N. Union Ave.
On Monday, Commissioner Bob Thill requested tabling the contract with Houston Engineering Inc. of Sioux Falls so he could review the engineers' design proposal. Commissioner Adam Shaw seconded Thill's motion to table.
In speaking about his proposal, Thill said the Houston Engineering contract was "...a lot of money for just having design work." In the contract, the engineers planned to charge by the hour, and they estimated that their services would cost about $140,500.
In the contract, Houston Engineering personnel would design infrastructure improvements along N. 9th St. from Highland Ave. to the Park Creek area and along N. Union Ave north of 9th St.
In speaking to the commissioners about the contract, Chad Comes, city engineer, said the project involved reconstruction work for the two sections of street. Comes said staff with Houston Engineering would provide engineering designs for the new street sections and assist with the bidding process.
In the contract's preliminary cost estimate, the N. 9th St. and N. Union Ave. reconstruction would involve removing and replacing asphalt street pavement and replacing and extending utilities. Specifically, the street projects would remove water, wastewater and storm-sewer utility mains. Workers would also install new mains and perform work on manholes, curb and gutter, driveway pavement, drop inlets and sidewalks.
The total preliminary cost estimate for the street projects, including design, administration and contingency funds, amounts to $2.35 million.
Among the proposed benefits for the N. 9th St. and N. Union Ave. projects are efforts to improve water drainage in the northwest Madison neighborhood.
The staff at Houston Engineering had proposed in the contract that engineers would provide a preliminary design for the street projects within 60 days of the approved services agreement. That timeline would submit the best available preliminary cost estimate to Madison officials by June 1 to assist municipal officials with their next city budget. The Houston Engineering staff would submit a final design within 90 days of the approved preliminary plan review. The engineers would also provide a final cost estimate and specifications within 30 days of an approved final plan review.