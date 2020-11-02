A student or staff member at Madison Elementary School and one substitute teacher with the Madison Central School District have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to public school officials.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson sent out an email notification on Sunday about the positive coronavirus case at the public elementary school in Madison. District staff are asking parents to closely watch their children for COVID-19 symptoms during the next 14 days. State Department of Health officials are investigating the positive diagnosis, and they will inform others if they are considered close contacts for contracting COVID-19.
Jorgenson informed parents and guardians on Friday about the positive substitute-teacher diagnosis. Jorgenson also noted that state Department of Health officials had determined the positive case had not created any close contacts for additional infections within the school district.
"Even though this situation did not involve any close contacts, we will inform parents/guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases," Jorgenson said.
During a state DoH case investigation, the first step involves an investigator interviewing the positive person, gathering related information and sharing the case information with the school(s) involved. State officials also placed the COVID-19 patient into quarantine for 10 days.