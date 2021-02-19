The Madison City Commission will consider approving the purchase of a paver when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will decide whether to authorize the purchase of a Mauldian 1720 paver from Asphalt Pros for $7,500.
City officials will conduct the meeting using distance-connection technology; the public can join the Zoom meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Anyone can join by going to https://zoom.us/j/94063159083 or they can listen to the meeting by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 940-6315-9083.
The commissioners will consider adopting a resolution that would change the established municipal employee compensation during 2021.
City officials will announce that any candidates running for either of two city commission seats up for election this spring will need to file their nominating petitions at City Hall by the end of the business day on Feb. 26.