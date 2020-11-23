The staff with the Madison Central School District announced late Sunday health officials had notified the school district that a student or staff member in the Madison Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.
In the email, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told elementary school families that no close contacts were found among students and staff at the school.
Jorgenson said despite the absence of any close contacts related to the most-recent coronavirus case, Madison Central staff would continue to inform parents and guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases.