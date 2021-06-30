Firefighters with the Madison Fire Department -- with some help from the local chapter of the Izaak Walton League -- will host a fireworks display over Lake Herman after nightfall on Independence Day.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said firefighters plan to launch fireworks from the Izaak Walton site located on the north shore of Lake Herman at about 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Other Lake County communities are also planning Fourth of July activities -- but without fireworks.
Wentworth Fire & Rescue members are hosting their Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast, a fund-raiser for the local fire department. Volunteers will serve pancakes, eggs, sausages, juice and coffee in Wentworth's Community Barn from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Ramona Volunteer Fire Department is organizing a July Fourth parade that will start at 11 a.m. Parade entries can start lining up at the Oldham-Ramona School at 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with questions about Ramona's holiday parade can call Myron Nagel at 480-0854 or Wyatt Cassutt at 270-3370.
Organizers in Ramona are also planning to hold games and activities for visitors of all ages after Sunday's parade.