Area businessman shares secrets of entrepreneurship

In a no-holds-barred presentation on Tuesday night, Mark Nelsen, of Maximum Promotions, presented what he believes to be the rules of launching and running a family business.
"This came out of being a failure," he told those in attendance at the Shipwreck Inn on Brant Lake. "I wanted to be a trial lawyer."
The group was smaller than he had hoped, but large enough to include some people he didn't know. Those he did know shared their experiences with others to help him make the points that he felt were important to drive home.
Nelsen shared a bit about his family roots, noting that his mother was a janitor, and talked about one of his early work experiences -- selling books door-to-door for five summers while he was in college.
He also talked about taking a hit in 2020 when high schools and colleges stopped buying banners -- his company's primary product -- as a result of the changes forced upon the nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Fate played a major role. We should have been broke, but we're not," Nelsen said.
Business advisers at S.D. Manufacturing and Technology Solutions (MTS) helped him to streamline his operation and to identify a new market, flags and flag poles, according to Don Cuperus, center director with the Sioux Falls office. This enabled Nelsen to do better financially in 2020 than in 2019.
"It [Maximum Promotions] had more waste than he thought," Cuperus explained.
For Nelsen, the experience was another learning opportunity, one that did not change his commitment to helping others start their own businesses.
"It goes beyond making money," Nelsen explained. "We have an opportunity to impact people in ways most people don't."
He explained that he connected with MTS, indirectly, because he'd made a presentation 10 years earlier that had not been well received by the intended audience. One individual was impressed, though, and through the resulting relationship, he learned about MTS.
"Building relationships is the most important thing I do," he said. He reiterated this point several times during the hour-long presentation.
He began by showing a video, "Mark Nelsen: The Spirit of the American Entrepreneur," made 10 years earlier. In the video, he makes several points that he used as a springboard for his discussion.
In the video, he says, "If you ever want to figure out job security, create your own job." He also says, "You get rejection; it's part of what you sign up for." Finally, he notes, "If you look around the world, there are problems everywhere, so you build to solve problems."
He talked about the problems the nation faces with Social Security and the national debt. He also touched on the outcome of the last election, describing the former president without naming him as an example of a poor loser.
After painting that bleak picture, Nelsen said, "I think America is worth fighting for."
For him, entrepreneurship is a way of doing this.
"Entrepreneurship is about problem-solving," Nelsen said, and explained that anyone can be an entrepreneur regardless of gender, age, religion, color, background or education.
"It doesn't care who you are. The marketplaces are just," he indicated.
However, to be successful, an entrepreneur must mitigate risks, according to Nelsen.
"Don't bet the farm," he said.
Nelsen emphasized the importance of doing research and not entering into business ventures unless a significant question can be answered affirmatively: If we lose, can I live with this.
He asked Landon Wittrock of Colman to share his experience of starting a new business. Wittrock is employed but was seeking to start a tree business on the side. When he took his business plan to his banker, his banker said, "You need 25% down."
That, Nelsen explained, was the banker mitigating the bank's risk. When he faced a similar challenge when starting Maximum Promotions, he sold shares in his company. He also began working to build a relationship with his banker.
"You show them your business plans, start building a relationship and ask, `How do I go about doing this'?" Nelsen said.
He asked John and Melissa Doogan, who own the Shipwreck Inn, to share their story to introduce his next point. John Doogan sells insurance and they run the business together.
Melissa Doogan explained they knew they wanted to own their own business and opted for the bar and grill because she had experience in restaurant management and the location was good. Both indicated they put in long hours and have made some sacrifices.
"We're lucky to own a place where we can invite our friends over," John said, indicating that they have been able to maintain important relationships. "The big thing for us was the people. I think that's what kept us going."
Nelsen believes it is important to have one secure income upon which the family can live while getting a new business off the ground. In his own case, with his wife Barb, the roles were reversed.
"She had the safe job and I had the risk," he stated.
He described entrepreneurship as the Game of Life on steroids, with decision after decision, and talked about that energy as beneficial in some situations but distracting in others. He talked about the importance of listening and learning.
He talked about the importance of not getting caught in the traps which limit an individual's ability to become an entrepreneur. Nelsen said young people get caught in these traps primarily as a result of messages they hear.
"They think they have to go and get a new house," he said. "They think they have to get a new car; `You deserve a new car.' And then there's credit cards. All of that takes away your ability to take risks."
Nelsen talked about the importance of learning to deal with rejection, about learning from failure, about the need to adapt. He talked about the importance of goalsetting and about treating employees well. At the end of his presentation, he again reiterated the importance of building relationships, especially with bankers.
"Entrepreneurship is wonderful, it's complicated, it hurts," Nelsen said.