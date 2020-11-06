The Chester Area School District will hold a regular school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report from business manager Kristi Lewis regarding the Fiscal Year 2020 financial audit. This will be followed by reports from elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson and secondary Principal Julie Eppard.
Superintendent Heath Larson will speak with the board about coronavirus relief funds. In addition, he will ask the board to approve contracts for an assistant varsity and junior high boys basketball coach, an assistant varsity girls basketball coach, an assistant one-act play director, a fifth-grade girls basketball coach and a fifth grade boys basketball coach.