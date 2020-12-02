Dakota State University recognized 38 employees and eight retirees for a combined 738 years of service to the state of South Dakota at a reception on Monday. The event had been postponed since May due to COVID-19 and was held in a hybrid format.
Longevity awards are given to workers with 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35-plus years of employment. This year the group's 738 years of service averages out to 16.04 years per person.
Ellen Hoff was recognized for 35 years of service, and Susan Langner was honored for 30 years.
Recognized for 20 years were Stephanie Baatz, Paul Ersland, Susan Conover, Karen Gearhart, Sara Hare, Barbara Myers, Kristi Voss, Melinda Fedeler, Tom Halverson, Wayne Pauli and Deb Tech.
Employees with 15 years of service were Ashley Podhradsky, Kelly Greene, Paula Jensen, Chris Olson, Jennifer Nash, Janelle Nielsen, Kristen Uilk and Scott Richardson.
Ten-year awards went to Michael Ham, Andrew Schaefers, Wade Merry, David Miller, Amber Schmidt, Jordan Schuh and Amy Townsend.
Employees recognized for five years were Kandy Lurz, Jane Utecht, Suraj Mahat, Andrew Kramer, Insu Park, William Sewell, Jody Bossman, Ryan Burdge, Scott Morstad, Jacquelyn Smith and Mandi Stegenga.
Additionally, eight retirees were recognized for their years of service.
Dr. Judy Dittman, who held over 16 different positions at DSU throughout her career, was recognized for 41 years of service.
Steve Bartel, assistant dean of student affairs, was recognized for 39 years.
Carla Sudenga, senior secretary of athletics, was recognized for 36 years.
John McNary, information technology specialist, was honored for 34 years of service.
Brian Benson, building maintenance specialist, was recognized for 27 years of service.
Dr. John Nelson with the College of Arts & Sciences was honored for 23 years.
Dr. Susan Conover with the College of Arts & Sciences was recognized for her 20 years of service.
Pat Kreul, a document imager, was honored for eight years of service.