MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, baked potato, corn, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Ham, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Barbecues
Tuesday: Tangerine chicken
Wednesday: Meatballs
Thursday: Potato ole supreme
Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, or cereal and toast
Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, or cereal and toast
Thursday: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, baked beans
Tuesday: Taco pizza bites, corn
Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots
Thursday: Cheesy egg omelet, french toast sticks
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet. HS/MS: French toast sticks,or mini donuts
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich, or long john
Wednesday: Elem: Cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, or apple donut
Thursday: Elem: Cereal bar. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, or long john
Friday: Elem: Mini donuts. HS/MS: Breakfast burrito, or mini donuts
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Chicken burger, steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or stuffed-crust pizza; baked beans
Tuesday: Elem: Chicken strips, steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, or corn dog; steamed corn
Wednesday: Elem: Breaded chicken sandwich, steamed green beans. HS/MS: Barbecued rib sandwich, or french bread pizza; steamed green beans
Thursday: Elem: Hamburger, stir-fry vegetables. HS/MS: Hot dog, or Italian dunkers; stir-fry vegetables
Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, baked beans. HS/MS: Chicken wings, or pizza; steamed broccoli