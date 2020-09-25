MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, baked potato, corn, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Ham, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Barbecues

Tuesday: Tangerine chicken

Wednesday: Meatballs

Thursday: Potato ole supreme

Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, or cereal and toast

Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, or cereal and toast

Thursday: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, baked beans

Tuesday: Taco pizza bites, corn

Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots

Thursday: Cheesy egg omelet, french toast sticks

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet. HS/MS: French toast sticks,or mini donuts

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich, or long john

Wednesday: Elem: Cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, or apple donut

Thursday: Elem: Cereal bar. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, or long john

Friday: Elem: Mini donuts. HS/MS: Breakfast burrito, or mini donuts

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Chicken burger, steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or stuffed-crust pizza; baked beans

Tuesday: Elem: Chicken strips, steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, or corn dog; steamed corn

Wednesday: Elem: Breaded chicken sandwich, steamed green beans. HS/MS: Barbecued rib sandwich, or french bread pizza; steamed green beans

Thursday: Elem: Hamburger, stir-fry vegetables. HS/MS: Hot dog, or Italian dunkers; stir-fry vegetables

Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, baked beans. HS/MS: Chicken wings, or pizza; steamed broccoli