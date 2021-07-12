In celebration of the grand opening of their fourth store in Aberdeen, Montgomery's is holding two Parking Lot Parties with live music by the Dustin Evans Band.
Both concerts, held onsite in Montgomery's parking lots, are free to the public. The first concert is this Friday in Aberdeen from 6-10 p.m.; the second is Saturday in Madison from 6-10 p.m.
Montgomery's has teamed up with Safe Harbor in Aberdeen and Interlakes Area United Way in Madison as recipients of freewill donations. Food and beverages will be available for sale at both events.
"These concerts are a great opportunity for us to celebrate and say thank you to the customers and communities that have been so good to us," said Montgomery's President Eric Sinclair. "We wanted to do something big and fun, and who doesn't love live music and food? We are so excited to open our fourth location, and we invite the public to join us on the 16th and 17th."
Mongomery's Aberdeen showroom, at 3502 S.E. 7th Ave. between Target and Walmart, will carry the full line of home furnishings found at their other three locations and offer complimentary design services.