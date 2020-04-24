Community donations protect vulnerable population

Life has been turned upside down by the threat of COVID-19. Schools have closed and businesses have changed the way they serve customers. Unemployment has soared and the stock market has plummeted.
Most adults can at least understand the threat and the risks entailed. However, for those supported by Valiant Living, this is not true.
"They don't totally understand," said Executive Director Donna Uthe.
Since mid-March, those supported by the nonprofit have been required to stay in their homes. Services previously provided at the center are now provided where they reside, and contact with loved ones has been restricted to virtual meetings and phone calls.
"Right now, they can't go home with their families and families can't come to visit," Uthe explained.
These precautions are necessary because the population served is vulnerable. Many are retired older adults; others have underlying health issues such as diabetes or heart-related problems.
"I have to be very protective of them and staff alike," Uthe said. That means taking precautions so the coronavirus does not gain a foothold in any of the group homes or apartments.
For Uthe, providing this protection is a very personal endeavor.
"This is my family, too," she said, speaking of the Valiant Living community. "I feel personally responsible for them. I would feel terrible if anything happened to any one of them."
Unfortunately, the shortages which have plagued not only health-care professionals but also families and individuals have also affected the nonprofit. They couldn't get toilet paper from their supplier and were forced to purchase it locally. They couldn't find hand sanitizer.
"We're having problems getting thermometers," Uthe said.
Like health-care facilities, and even some businesses, employee temperatures are checked daily. Similarly, those served are also monitored on a daily basis.
However, the lack of personal protective equipment has caused the greatest concern. While the organization does have enough PPE to respond should a client test positive for COVID-19, it does not have enough for staff to use on a daily basis. This would be preferable because, due to the nature of the work, direct support professionals work closely with those who receive support services.
"There is no social distancing. They work side by side with the people supported. They have to help them with showering, brushing their teeth, everything," Uthe explained.
Fortunately, people in the Madison community have stepped up to help, she noted, repeatedly indicating her gratitude.
"We have gotten so many donations of cloth masks," Uthe said.
Staff are required to wear these at all times. Because the coronavirus is believed to infect individuals through the mouth, nose and eyes, this barrier to germ-carrying droplets decreases the likelihood of infection.
"It's not PPE, but hopefully it prevents the spread," Uthe said.
Similarly, some clients wear masks regularly.
"We do have people supported who work at the Madison Recycling Center. They are wearing them daily at their job," Uthe said.
Face shields and 3D-printed masks with replaceable filters have also been donated. Mask clips have been donated.
"Staff were complaining the masks were hurting their ears," Uthe explained.
She said she has been keeping a list of donations that have been received and plans to send personal letters to everyone. Interwoven with her expressions of gratitude are comments about additional donations which have supported the non-profit's efforts to protect those served.
"I've had homemade sanitizer that's been made by a distillery donated. That's been awesome," Uthe said. "The community support is so awesome. They're coming to people with a need."
That has not been the only grace received during what Uthe described as "a very trying time." As community members have stepped up to meet a need that traditional vendors could not meet, spring has also been slowly making its appearance. With the warmer temperature, Uthe has been able to offer the clients who have been getting restless in their homes a bit of a reprieve.
"I'm urging people to get outside, to think about planting a garden or planting some flowers," she said.