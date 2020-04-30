Runnings considers new industrial park site

Officials with Runnings Supply Inc. have a hearing scheduled on the morning of May 12 with the Madison Board of Adjustment regarding a variance request related to operating a retail store in the Lakeview Industrial Park next to SD-34.
Madison officials will hold a hearing at 7 a.m. on May 12 during their planning and zoning commission meeting to hear testimony regarding a variance and a conditional-use permit for property located in the 1300 block of the John Deere Circle in the industrial park. The city has information that Runnings wants to operate a 60,000-square-foot retail store on the site.
Runnings officials did confirm that their company is currently working on an agreement for the property located along the south side of SD-34 east of Madison.
According to Dennis Jensen, the company's marketing and commerce director, the parties need to work through some of the agreement's details before the project is official.
"The public hearing is one of those steps," Jensen stated in an email to the Daily Leader.
Chad Comes, Madison's city engineer, said that Runnings is seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a retail store in the industrial park.
At the end of 2019, officials with Runnings and Campbell Supply Company, which operated a retail store in Madison, announced that Minnesota-based Runnings had purchased seven Campbell's stores, the company's Sioux Falls-based home office and its distribution center. The Campbell Supply store locations were in Madison, Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Vermillion, Sturgis and Rock Rapids, Iowa.
On April 28, Runnings officials announced that the company had plans to purchase and acquire a new Sioux Falls location in the eastern part of the city to open a new store. The location on E. 10th St. was previously used as retail space by Kmart.
Runnings currently has plans to maintain a former Campbell Supply location at 49th St. and Western Ave. A former Campbell Supply location on E. 10th St. will go up for sale. The move from the one Sioux Falls location to the other in currently planned in September.
Both Campbell Supply and Runnings provide home farm and outdoor equipment and supplies.