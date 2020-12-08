Staff with the Madison Central School District informed local families by email on Monday afternoon that four persons associated with the middle and high schools recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
The email informed parents and guardians that two students or staff members at Madison High School and two students or staff members at Madison Middle School had tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced that the district was working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there were any additional students who are considered close contacts.
In providing the information to the SDDoH and if school staff believe that a child is considered a possible close contact, school staff will send out another email to parents and follow up directly with a phone call.
State health officials will make determinations of any students who they identify as close contacts and will contact parents directly.