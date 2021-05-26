A police pursuit of a vehicle through Madison and southern Lake County occurred on Tuesday night after a Madison police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving without headlights.
The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page that a police officer attempted a traffic stop in the city on a vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. The suspect vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued throughout the northwest part of town.
In Madison, officers deployed tire-deflation spikes, but the suspect avoided them by driving across a lawn. The police pursuit of the driver continued south through Madison before the vehicles left the city limits eastbound on SD-34.
The pursuit was terminated outside of Hartford due to safety concerns.
The police have determined that the registered owner of the vehicle has two outstanding felony warrants for arrest. The Madison police are continuing to investigate the incident.