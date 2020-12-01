Staff with the Madison Central School District sent out an email on Monday afternoon to local families announcing the discovery of new positive cases of coronavirus at the high school.
The district staff reported to parents and guardians that two students or staff members at Madison High School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson informed families that the school is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts to the new cases. If health officials believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send out another email letter to parents of any students who are identified as such. School staff members will also follow up with a phone call.
The SDDoH will make determinations of any students who are identified as a close contact, and they will contact parents directly with additional information.