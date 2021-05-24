Lake County's Relay for Life committee is taking a different approach to this year's annual Relay for Life event.
There will not be an in-person Relay for Life in Lake County this year. Instead, an online auction of baskets and other items will be held on the Relay for Life of Lake County's Facebook page. This auction will be held the week of June 7-11. Anyone interested in donating an item or a basket for the online auction can call Marci Hofman at 605-381-2297 or drop off the basket or items at KJAM Radio, 101 S. Egan Avenue in Madison.
Monetary donations, by check or credit card, will also be accepted anytime at KJAM. A donation made in honor of or in memory of someone will be posted on the Relay for Life of Lake County's Facebook page.
The Lake County Relay for Life committee is hoping to have an in-person Relay for Life event again next year.
For more information, call Peg Roehrich at KJAM Radio at 605-256-4514.