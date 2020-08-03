Organizations seek to assist area children as school starts

A new normal is emerging this year as COVID-19 changes the way individuals and organizations operate. Bit by bit, they are feeling their way forward.
As school days approach, the Lake County Food Pantry has been acutely aware of this challenge. Each fall for 27 years, the organization has provided backpacks with "a good amount of school supplies" to between 150 and 175 children, according to President Jeff Nelson.
This year, in response to the pandemic, plans had been under way to distribute supplies to elementary children through area schools when organizers received bad news. The store from which they have purchased supplies in bulk in recent years indicated an inability to fill their order.
"Walmart advised us that the amount of school supplies had been limited for each of their stores," Nelson said.
As a result, the nonprofit posted a notice on Facebook last Thursday that read, "Regrettably, the Food Pantry will not sponsor its annual school supply distribution this year. Factors which led to this decision include the current situation with COVID-19 and the lack of school supplies available for purchase in bulk supplies."
The food pantry does have a back-up plan in place.
"We are not backing away from these needs," Nelson indicated.
In lieu of the annual distribution, the food pantry is going to work through area schools to meet needs on a case-by-case basis. When school starts, teachers are to identify students who are in need of school supplies.
"We will do our best to go out and purchase in small qualities what we can," Nelson stated.
However, families do not have to wait until school starts to seek or receive assistance in obtaining school supplies for their children. Tim and Kelli Brown, owners of Dakota Cinema in Madison, have launched a Back-to-School Supply Drive.
Kelli Brown said that after seeing the food pantry's notice on Facebook, she called her husband and asked a pivotal question: Would you be OK with me jumping on this?
"He said, `Absolutely'," she recounted.
After making some calls to obtain more information, she contacted Courtney Storm at the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce who designed a flyer which was posted on Facebook the same day. The flyer highlights key information: how to contribute and who to contact if in need of assistance.
The school supply drive enables those who wish to support these efforts to contribute in three ways. They can adopt a child and fill a backpack with supplies needed for that school and grade level. Brown believes that adopting a child will cost approximately $40 per child.
A second option is to drop off supplies at Dakota Cinema at designated times. This week, supplies will be received on Wednesday from 12-6 p.m., Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday from 4-6 p.m.
The third option is to make a cash donation. Donations will be used to purchase supplies. Any donated funds which are not needed for this purpose will be donated to the Salvation Army for the purchase of school shoes, Brown indicated. As of Saturday evening, approximately $1,500 had been collected.
To ensure that students have the supplies they need, Brown is asking that families with needs call her at 605-690-2598. The goal is to put together a backpack which includes the items on the supply list for each individual student. As of Friday afternoon, the families of 35 students had contacted Brown.
"We're hoping people will continue to reach out," she said.
The supplies can be picked up on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. The times have not yet been determined, Brown said.
She is grateful for the community response.
"We have a wonderful, giving community," Brown noted. "When it's a good cause, everyone steps up."
At present, Sarah Hock, community service worker at Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership and area Salvation Army representative, is also looking to the community to support another annual project that is undertaken each year -- the school shoes giveaway.
"With the pandemic, I know there's a lot of need in the community," Hock said.
Last year, the Salvation Army partnered with Ashley's Kicks for Kids to give away 168 pair of shoes. This year, as a result of the pandemic, that partnership is not an option.
Consequently, Hock is reaching out to community organizations for assistance. The Salvation Army earmarks $2,500 for the project, but with the approach Hock is working to implement, that will only provide shoes for 50 children. She has received a couple of other donations but currently has money for only 64 pair.
"I'm going to concentrate on elementary kids first," Hock said.
Because funds are limited, she is asking area schools for their assistance. Teachers will have to make a referral for a family to obtain a voucher from Hock for shoes. The vouchers will be redeemable at Scheel's in Sioux Falls if the plans currently under way materialize.
"It's a couple steps, but at least I'm targeting the people who need the shoes," Hock indicated.
Those who wish to support this effort can call Hock at 605-256-6518.
The Lake County Food Pantry is still working to address the uncertainties related to the Kids Pantry Backpack Program, according to Nelson. In the past, approximately 160 sacks of food have been delivered to students each Friday to supplement their weekend diets. This comes to approximately 5,000 bags annually.
"Our hope is that all of the volunteers who have made the program possible will continue to do so," he said.
In the past, volunteers as Bethel Lutheran Home and Valiant Living have packed the sacks that are delivered to area schools for teachers to put in backpacks. However, with the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Lake County and at Bethel, discussions are in progress regarding how to proceed this year.
Nelson said he is hopeful, but not certain, that arrangements can be made to prepare the sacks. The goal is to begin delivering sacks to schools on Sept. 4.
"We have for several weeks been doing our prep work with the schools," he noted.