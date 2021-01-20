Firefighters respond to mobile home fire

Madison firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a report of a residential fire in a neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.
On the Madison Fire Department's Facebook page, officials posted that firefighters received a call before 9 a.m. saying that someone had smelled smoke and reported a possible fire in a mobile home located on the 300 block of S.W. 8th St.
The Facebook posting reported that first-responders were able minimize the fire's spread and protect many of the family's valuables. However, officials believe the residence is uninhabitable.
They reported that the family was connected to American Red Cross staff and Veterans Affairs representatives to receive some help with recovery assistance.
Other agencies that responded to the emergency call included the Madison Police Department, Lake County 911 Dispatch, Lake County Emergency Management and the South Dakota chapter of the American Red Cross.