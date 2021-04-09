The Madison City Commission will consider approving an alcohol license for the Best Western Lakeview Hotel in Madison when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
Soon after the start of their meeting, the city commissioners will hold a hearing about an application for the sale of alcohol related to a convention center, on-sale liquor license requested by the Madison Hospitality Group LLC/Best Western Plus Lakeview Hotel.
After the hearing, the commissioners will consider approving the application for the hotel's liquor license.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/94402818162. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 944-0281-8162.
In other business the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with Houston Engineering Inc., regarding the design of N. 9th St. from Park Creek to Highland Ave. and Union Ave. north of N. 9th St.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a contract for engineering services with Banner Associates Inc., regarding repairs to the Park Creek rock walls.
-- Announcing the April 13 municipal election for two seats on the Madison City Commission.
At the end of their meeting, the city commissioners have scheduled two closed sessions. The first is scheduled to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractors. The second is scheduled to consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.