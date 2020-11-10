Madison's city commissioners on Monday approved a 1.65% increase in the city's per-person contribution to the employee health-care benefit.
According to Mayor Marshall Dennert, the benefit adjustment is not an out-of-the-ordinary action taken by city officials. Dennert said Madison officials had learned last week that the health-care insurance pool, which serves city employees, planned to raise premiums by 3.3%.
Dennert said the commissioners decided to "split the difference" related to the increase. At the end of Monday's meeting, commissioners held a closed session, apparently to discuss the health-care expense increase. They came out of closed session and voted on increasing the amount of money that Madison spends supporting employee health-care benefits.
The increase in annual cost to Madison was calculated at about $14,940.
Recycling center contract
The commissioners approved a bid from Valiant Living to provide labor to operate the Madison Recycling Center during the next two years.
The city will pay Valiant Living $5,096 per month. The total cost to Madison for providing the labor for two years is $122,304.
Valiant Living, a Madison-based nonprofit organization, submitted a bid to provide labor to sort the recycling center's delivered recyclable material, including some plastics, aluminum and paper.
When sanitation trucks drop off their loads of recyclable materials at the Madison center, Valiant Living personnel start the process by separating the cardboard and other paper from plastics and metals. The work allows the Madison center to organize the material and transport recyclables to the appropriate recycling businesses.
The Madison nonprofit was the sole entity that submitted a bid for the contract. Valiant Living operates as a private, nonprofit support facility for persons with disabilities.
Alcohol license
The commissioners approved an alcohol-license application submitted by the owners of MNK LLC/The Beauty Bar, a Madison business, for the retail sale (on-off sale) of alcohol.
Matt and Katie Jeratowski of Madison had applied for a malt beverage and S.D. farm wine license to serve drinks to customers. The Jeratowskis noted in their application that they would keep the records associated with the alcohol license at the offices of the Econowash laundromat in Madison, which is located next door to The Beauty Bar.
Dennert indicated that he wanted to ensure that the alcohol license's use was centered at The Beauty Bar, a salon and boutique. Commissioner Mike Waldner noted that the Jeratowskis were knowledgeable about retail-sale alcohol laws and were expected to follow the related laws.