The Madison City Commission approved on Monday the sale of a city-owned street sweeper to the city of Freeman, selling the piece of equipment for $60,000.
City commissioners declared the Elgin street sweeper as surplus property, and municipal officials pointed out the sale, performed without going through a bid process, was legal.
They noted that a section of state law, titled SDCL 6-5-1, allows such agreements between local governments in South Dakota. The law specifically states, “Agreements of governing bodies. All counties, municipalities, sanitary districts, improvement districts, townships, and school districts of this state may exchange with each other and to transfer and convey from one to the other any land or property belonging to them and under their respective jurisdictions and to perform and exchange work between themselves.”
The section continues on to say that all transfers of property and work among the local governing bodies “…may be determined and agreed upon by the respective governing bodies thereof.”
Meeting date change
The commissioners announced that their next regular meeting is scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 19, as an adjustment for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, which is scheduled on Monday, Jan. 18.