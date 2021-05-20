DSU's Podhradsky statue in If/Then Exhibit in Texas

Designed to activate a culture shift among young girls by inspiring them to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers, Lyda Hill Philanthropies IF/THEN Initiative presents #IfThenSheCan - The Exhibit, a monumental exhibit of the most women statues ever assembled in one location.
Included is Dakota State University professor Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, an If/Then ambassador. She is interim vice president for research and economic development at DSU in Madison and associate dean of The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences.
This first-of-its-kind, life-sized statue exhibit of more than 120 AAAS IF/THEN ambassadors hailing from more than 40 states will be free to the public. It debuted at Dallas' NorthPark Center on May 15 and runs through October.
Originally scheduled to open in May 2020, #IfThenSheCan - The Exhibit was postponed by COVID-19. IF/THEN pivoted to launch the IF/THEN Collection, the largest, free digital resource with thousands of photos and videos of contemporary women in STEM, significantly increasing imagery stock representing women in STEM worldwide.
In August 2020, a curated #IfThenSheCan pop-up exhibit was unveiled at the Wildlife Conversation Society's Central Park Zoo in New York City to great fanfare.
"Our unwavering commitment to see this exhibit open emanates from the deep belief that `IF she can see it, THEN she can be it'," said Nicole Small, CEO of Lyda Hill Philanthropies and co-founder of the IF/THEN Initiative.
"As we emerge from the pandemic and contemplate the future, we want to showcase what is possible for young girls in the field of STEM by providing a diverse and powerful representation of women thriving in STEM careers," she said.
The #IfThenSheCan Exhibit celebrates the contributions of more than 120 AAAS IF/THEN' ambassadors -- contemporary female STEM professionals and role models from a variety of industries including entertainment, fashion, sports, business and academia.
From Jessica Esquivel, particle physicist, who is one of 150 black women with a Ph.D. in physics in the country, to Kay Savage, who uses math, coding and mixed methods research to gain a deeper understanding of Spotify listening behavior, to Karina Popovich, who produced more than 82,000 pieces of 3D-printed PPE for health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit will amaze and inspire viewers.
The exhibit features interactive elements, including audio and video of each ambassador's personal story.
The ambassadors participated in individual, full-body scans at Dallas' Perot Museum of Nature and Science in October 2019. Using unique technology called the Twinstant Mobile Full Body 3D Scanner, each woman's full-length silhouette was 3D printed into a life-sized statue.
The largest scale 3D printing project of its kind was inspired by a study commissioned by former Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios, in which her initial research of publicly accessible statues in the top 10 U.S. cities plus Washington, D.C., and San Francisco concluded that less than half a dozen statues of real American women exist outdoors in main parks or downtowns.
"We are thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking installation aimed at raising awareness and inspiring young girls everywhere to consider pursuing careers in STEM," said Nancy A. Nasher, owner of NorthPark Center. "Because of our steadfast commitment to bringing world-class art and important, educational and cultural experiences to the public, NorthPark Center is honored to showcase this transformative initiative to our millions of visitors."