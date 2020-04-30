Recycling center to remain closed to public

The mayor and city commissioners agreed on Monday that the Madison Recycling Center should keep its main building closed to public traffic for the immediate future.
City officials had closed the recycling center building, located on S.W. 7th St., to public traffic during the last half of March. To assist Madison residents, city staff had placed three blue recycling collection bins next to the entry door to collect dropped-off material.
Officials had decided to close the center to help slow down any spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Commissioner Kelly Johnson said that traffic through the building had decreased. Johnson also reported that the new system of drop-offs was "working very well."
Johnson recommended that the municipal staff and recycling center workers "...should continue with this for a time." Oversight of the city's recycling center falls under Johnson's duties as a commissioner.
Mayor Marshall Dennert asked if the recycling center workers should continue with the building closure until June 1, and Johnson agreed with that schedule.
Johnson also recommended city officials continue to close the Downtown Armory, located on N. Van Eps Ave., to public access until after the June 2 primary and combined city-school district elections. The local governments conducting the elections plan to use the armory as a polling site.