MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Cranberry meatballs, cheese garlic mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, vegetable island blend, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, lettuce salad with tomato, peach crisp, breadstick

Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, California blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mandarin oranges, corn

Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic breadstick, pineapple tidbits, green beans

Wednesday: Chili crispitos, fresh fruit, California blend veggies

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, mixed fruit cocktail, mashed potatoes, relishes

Friday: Pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, sliced peaches, broccoli

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits

Tuesday: Muffin, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese stick, applesauce

Thursday: Long john donut, sliced peaches

Lunch

Monday: Barbecued pork on bun

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick

Wednesday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans

Thursday: Sloppy joe

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: French toast sticks or cereal

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, apple crisp mini loaf or cereal

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll or cereal

Thursday: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal

Friday: Breakfast burrito or cereal

Lunch

Monday: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries

Tuesday: Pizza or sack lunch; baked beans

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce with breadstick, or sack lunch; steamed green beans

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, or sack lunch; stir-fry vegetables

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, or sack lunch; steamed broccoli