MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Cranberry meatballs, cheese garlic mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, vegetable island blend, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, lettuce salad with tomato, peach crisp, breadstick
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, California blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mandarin oranges, corn
Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic breadstick, pineapple tidbits, green beans
Wednesday: Chili crispitos, fresh fruit, California blend veggies
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, mixed fruit cocktail, mashed potatoes, relishes
Friday: Pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, sliced peaches, broccoli
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits
Tuesday: Muffin, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese stick, applesauce
Thursday: Long john donut, sliced peaches
Lunch
Monday: Barbecued pork on bun
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick
Wednesday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans
Thursday: Sloppy joe
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: French toast sticks or cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, apple crisp mini loaf or cereal
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll or cereal
Thursday: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal
Friday: Breakfast burrito or cereal
Lunch
Monday: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries
Tuesday: Pizza or sack lunch; baked beans
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce with breadstick, or sack lunch; steamed green beans
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, or sack lunch; stir-fry vegetables
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, or sack lunch; steamed broccoli