The Oldham-Ramona board of education will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday in the school district's multi-purpose room.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative, and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson, and Superintendent Michael Fischer.
The board will look at two items of unfinished business: superintendent and business manager evaluations, and bus trade-in and purchase. New business includes: accepting the fiscal audit report, review of the 2020-21 calendar, discussion of capital outlay debt certificates, and an engineer's structure update.
In addition to approving the second reading of policies previously reviewed, the board will review and/or revise policies on sexual harassment, family and medical leave, staff complaints and grievances, complaints against school employees, and public complaints about curriculum or instructional materials.