Sunshine Foods fund drive raises $9,500 for Food Pantry

Combining donations from grocery store customers and the Sunshine Foods company, Madison's supermarket recently presented a check for $9,590 to the Lake County Food Pantry to support several local food-distribution programs.
According to Randy Van Rosendale, Sunshine Foods store manager, the Madison store collected $4,795 in contributions from customers who participated in the winter fund-raiser. Sunshine Foods matched the customers' donations to bring the total to $9,590.
Last winter's fund-raiser, conducted in a similar fashion, raised $10,000. To advertise the fund-raiser, store staff had placed brown paper shopping bags marked with donation information at the customer-service counter near the front entrance. Even before the paper bag display was set up, Van Rosendale said customers were inquiring about the store conducting another fund-raiser.
The supermarket conducted the donation drive from Dec. 14 until the New Year holiday. Van Rosendale said Sunshine Foods customers could donate any amount of money they wished.
Jeff Nelson, Lake County Food Pantry president, said the local food bank would use the donation for programs such as the Kids' Pantry, an effort to send child-friendly food items home with students each weekend to help provide proper nutrition to participating families. Nelson said the Kids' Pantry serves boys and girls attending all Lake County public schools.
Nelson added that the donation would assist the Food Pantry's Emergency Food Program, an ongoing effort that assists families living in the area.