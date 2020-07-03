The Madison City Commission will consider assigning new oversight duties to individual commissioners when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The commissioners will consider assigning Bob Thill oversight duties for public works which includes Madison's streets, solid-waste disposal, and parks; Mike Waldner for public works which includes water and other utilities; Adam Shaw for finance, revenue, and human resources; and Jerae Wire for public safety including police and fire departments.
The meeting will start with the swearing-in ceremony for Wire and Shaw as new city commission members.
The public can join the meeting via the internet by going online to GoToMeeting.com by computer or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/135948389. Individuals can also join the meeting by phone at 646-749-3122 and using access code 135-948-389.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with state officials for the city to receive mosquito-control funds.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a change order for a water-system improvement project involving Banner Associates Inc. and J&J Earthworks Inc.
-- Setting a bid date for an electric-circuitry project at the Cyber Estates development project.
-- Holding a discussion and giving approval for video-conferencing capabilities during commission meetings.
-- Discussing the use of the city's yard-waste site.