Youngsters receive biking tips, equipment on safety day

Children and their parents received assistance from area cycling enthusiasts in helping make their summers safer and more enjoyable with riding tips and bike equipment.
Dozens of boys and girls showed up for Madison Bike Safety Day on Saturday morning on the green next to Dakota State University's Trojan Field.
The event was hosted by The Community Center.
Many of the young bike riders started by taking their bicycles to John Berry, owner and operator of Berry Fast Bicycles, for an inspection. Berry parked his mobile-workshop van and offered performance checks on each child's bicycle. He tested brake and gear-shifting performance, tire inflation, rim quality and other things related to safe riding.
The bicyclists, who ranged in ages from preschool to preteen, were able to hone their cycling talents on a course set up on part of the field. The riding course offered a simulated railroad crossing, intersections with stop signs, and traffic cones to weave through. Personnel from the Madison Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office were also on hand to offer tips about the rules of the road.
The gathering that was held for families included giveaways of children's bicycle helmets, bike illumination lights, handlebar bells and horns and water bottles. A children's bicycle for boys and girls age 7 years and younger was also available as a prize for a young attendee.
Tate Hayford, a Madison Ambulance paramedic, hosted tours of an emergency ambulance. He had also delivered more than two dozen children's bicycle helmets, provided by Madison Regional Health System, that he and other volunteers planned to give away.
Danny Frisby-Griffin, a local cycling enthusiast and Community Center board member, spoke to the children and their parents about riding safety and the importance of wearing bike helmets to prevent injuries. Frisby-Griffin, Hayford and other volunteers made certain that the giveaway bike helmets were properly fitted. If a child doesn't grow out of a helmet, Frisby-Griffin advised that families should replace a helmet anyway after three years of wear. Also, if a cycling accident does occur and a helmet is damaged, the rider or the young person's parents should replace the headgear.