The Madison City Commission accepted on Monday a bid from J&M Construction of Madison to serve as the construction contractor for the city’s 2021 sidewalk-improvement project.
J&M Construction won the bid with a proposal to perform the work for about $196,300.
The project includes the removal of concrete sidewalk and pavement, installation of 4-, 6- and 8-inch-thick sidewalk, and removal and replacement of curb and gutter.
The only other contractor that placed a bid on the project was Big Al’s Contracting Inc. of Sioux Falls with a proposal to perform the work for about $208,200.